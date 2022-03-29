Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for IMI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get IMI alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,265.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Monday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.