Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of JEF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
