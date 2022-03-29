Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TT Electronics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for TT Electronics in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTGPF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 315 ($4.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

