Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 100.9% in March

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 426.0 days.

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $$34.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

