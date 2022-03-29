JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.90

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.90 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.90.
