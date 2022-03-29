John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 68,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,483. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.