John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 68,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,483. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
