Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of JRNGF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.31.
Journey Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
