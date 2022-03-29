Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of JRNGF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.