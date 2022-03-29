JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target to 538.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 522.00 to 538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.88. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.