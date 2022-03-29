JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 190

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.55).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

In related news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,466.86). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($74,982.80). Insiders have sold a total of 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615 in the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

