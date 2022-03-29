JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (MATE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MATE opened at GBX 103.10 ($1.35) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.45 ($1.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.44.
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile
