JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

