Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

