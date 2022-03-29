Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

