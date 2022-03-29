Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 6,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 147,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

