Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 485 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 6.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

