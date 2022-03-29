Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMT. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Kennametal by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

