Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,863 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

WEN opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

