Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $725,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

