Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.73% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

EJAN opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

