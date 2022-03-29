Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

