Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

