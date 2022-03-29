Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.