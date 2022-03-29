Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.26

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.26 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 18123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.93.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $601,929,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after buying an additional 738,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 639,450 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after buying an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

