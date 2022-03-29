Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. 9,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

