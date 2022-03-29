Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 485,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,688. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 748,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

