Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

GUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.19 million and a PE ratio of 20.72. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

