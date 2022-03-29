Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) PT Raised to 56.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

About Koç Holding A.S. (Get Rating)

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

