Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) PT Raised to 56.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37.
