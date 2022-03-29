Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.