Ladder Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE LADR opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

