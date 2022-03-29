Lake Street Capital Lowers AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $2.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.43 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Kokino LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

