Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,012,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 690,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $8.76 on Tuesday, reaching $566.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,798. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $558.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

