Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $6.86 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $153,732.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

