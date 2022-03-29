Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.40, meaning that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.92 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.66

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 385 1491 1364 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.77%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.82% 143.51% 11.46%

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

