Lannebo Fonder AB Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lannebo Fonder AB decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 384.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.37. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.