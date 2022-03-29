Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 45,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 4.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.38. 957,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,570,816. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

