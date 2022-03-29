Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $80.66, but opened at $77.28. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 6,679 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,710 shares of company stock valued at $38,529,393. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

