Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.