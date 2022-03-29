Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,298 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.20. 89,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,955. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

