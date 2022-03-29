Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Eaton comprises about 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

