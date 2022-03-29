LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €128.00 to €120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LEG Immobilien traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 1261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.