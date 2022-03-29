LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will post sales of $262.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $105.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 116,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 22,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,652. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.01 and a beta of 2.11.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.