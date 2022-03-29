Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lennar by 370.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $267,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 167,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,334. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

