Lennox International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE LII opened at $262.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.98 and a 200-day moving average of $295.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $243.92 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.43.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

