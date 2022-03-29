Lincoln National Corp Has $443,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

