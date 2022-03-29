Lincoln National Corp Has $474,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJM opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.