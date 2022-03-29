Lincoln National Corp Has $632,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

VCR opened at $310.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $269.31 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

