Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $480.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.74 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.94.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

