Lincoln National Corp Purchases 558 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

LNC stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

