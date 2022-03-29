Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,747 shares of company stock valued at $73,174,022 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

