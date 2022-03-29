Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

